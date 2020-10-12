Two Cold Fronts in Store for Us This Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some lingering clouds and muggy air have yet to budge in the wake of Delta, but some welcome changes to the weather pattern are in store for us this week. Though the humidity will hold on a bit longer today, a cold front will move through tomorrow morning that will bring another dose of drier air to the Valley. The cold front won’t change our temperatures during the afternoon much—highs will persist in the low 80s through Thursday, but mornings will certainly be more seasonable in the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday.