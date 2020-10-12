Two Cold Fronts in Store for Us This Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some lingering clouds and muggy air have yet to budge in the wake of Delta, but some welcome changes to the weather pattern are in store for us this week. Though the humidity will hold on a bit longer today, a cold front will move through tomorrow morning that will bring another dose of drier air to the Valley. The cold front won’t change our temperatures during the afternoon much—highs will persist in the low 80s through Thursday, but mornings will certainly be more seasonable in the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday.
An even stronger cold front will head our way Thursday though and bring a much cooler shot of air to the Deep South as we head into the weekend. Highs Friday into early next week will top out in the low to mid 70s with mornings pleasant over the weekend in the 40s! Rain chances look slim to none over the next week with our only chance of a stray shower ahead of the incoming cold fronts. Most of us will stay dry.
As far as the tropics, though we have Delta behind us now, another tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of development over the next five days. Nothing to be concerned about at this point, but we’ll certainly monitor it in the days ahead.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.