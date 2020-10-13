Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grant to upgrade Valley sewer lines

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday a grant was approved to upgrade infrastructure in the city of Valley.
The $200,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used to replace deteriorated sewer lines and manholes along a section of 61st Ave. The grant will be combined with a $450,000 Community Development Block Grant.
The 95-year-old sewer lines have decayed beyond repair and must be replaced, according to city officials. The collapse of the lines caused sewage to seep from the ground into yards, creating unsanitary conditions. The work will benefit 40 households and one school.
“For more than 50 years ARC funds have been a lifeline to help Alabama cities and counties address serious issues affecting the health and welfare of their residents,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am thankful for the Appalachian Regional Commission and the positive impact that program has had in Alabama.”
37 Alabama counties, including Chambers County, are part of the Appalachian Regional Commission and are eligible for funds.
