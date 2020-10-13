City of Opelika hosting diversity and inclusion sessions

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Considering racial injustices coming to light across the nation, an East Alabama city is tackling the issue by bringing the community together.
Opelika City Council provided an opportunity Tuesday night for the people of Ward 5 to voice their opinion about what’s important to them. The city emphasized that diversity and inclusion is an important part of success in any community.
“The fact that there is intentionality to move forward and to be active and trying to make us more diverse, and just to hear, just to see what’s different about us and how we can really like pull together to move forward instead of dividing. Come together and just to listen and have a moderator, I think it’s really encouraging,” said Sarah Gill, owner of Mama Mochas.
The remaining wards will also have a chance to express their concerns in the coming weeks.
