Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing 70-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a critically missing man.
Milton Jones, 70, was last seen October 13 near the 400 block of 3rd Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. According to police, he has reportedly been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Jones was last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans. He is 5′9″ and weighs 190 pounds. Jones has brown eyes and white and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
