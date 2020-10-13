Kiwanis Club of Columbus donates $3K to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kiwanis Club of Columbus made a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.
The $3,000 donation will go toward funding club programs for members. The Boys & Girls Clubs had to cancel three out of four major annual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The canceled events would have supported some of its programs and initiatives.
Programs that will benefit from the donation include Academic Success, Character & Leadership, Healthy Lifestyles, and Fine Arts.
The Kiwanis Club of Columbus' donation will enable young people to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.
