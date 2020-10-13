Lower Humidity Returns!

The next cold front headed our way late Thursday though will be of the more potent variety and send another blast of cooler fall air to kick-off the weekend. Rain chances don’t look very impressive with this next front either, so we’ll keep a 10% coverage of showers on Thursday. Expect some clouds around Friday as the cold front moves through, but past that, more plentiful, autumn sunshine in store for the weekend. For that matter, the weekend forecast looks downright perfect with crisp mornings in the 40s and afternoon highs barely warmer than 70! Rain chances look to evade us next week too, and we’ll gradually warm up again with 80s back by Tuesday.