Lower Humidity Returns!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though we have some fog and muggy air to deal with early Tuesday morning, our first cold front of the week is moving across the Southeast this morning, helping to usher in a more seasonable air mass for the middle of October across the Chattahoochee Valley. Afternoons will still run on the warm side through Thursday (low to mid 80s), but the mornings will be comfortable with the lower humidity taking over at least.
The next cold front headed our way late Thursday though will be of the more potent variety and send another blast of cooler fall air to kick-off the weekend. Rain chances don’t look very impressive with this next front either, so we’ll keep a 10% coverage of showers on Thursday. Expect some clouds around Friday as the cold front moves through, but past that, more plentiful, autumn sunshine in store for the weekend. For that matter, the weekend forecast looks downright perfect with crisp mornings in the 40s and afternoon highs barely warmer than 70! Rain chances look to evade us next week too, and we’ll gradually warm up again with 80s back by Tuesday.
For now, no major concerns in the tropics. We continue to watch a disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles that has a low chance of development over the next week, but as always, we’ll keep an eye on things for you.
