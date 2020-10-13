Opelika Parks and Recreation hosting socially distant Halloween events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika isn’t officially hosting trick-or-treating this year, but Opelika Parks and Recreation has several socially distant Halloween celebrations beginning this weekend.
There’s the Great Pumpkin Splash where children take turns jumping in the Sportsplex pool and picking out pumpkins. There’s also Fright Night at the Villa where adults watch a horror movie on the lawn of the supposedly haunted Spring Villa Mansion. Lastly, there Tour de Fright October 30 where the bike trail will be decorated with spooky Halloween scenes.
“Our department has really just been dying to do something for the community,” said Laura Leigh Chesser with Opelika Parks and Recreation. “We feel like they want to have things to do. Our main goal is to just provide a safe environment, number one, and then number two, to provide an opportunity for kids and adults and families to enjoy themselves and get in the spirit of Halloween.”
