Study: SARS-CoV-2 survives on some surfaces for nearly a month in cool, controlled setting

“While we can’t yet answer the likelihood of developing COVID-19 from surfaces, we do know the SARS-CoV-2 virus can’t penetrate skin. To catch the disease, you would first need to introduce the virus into your mouth, nose or eyes. Our findings reinforce the message that you should avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and keep washing your hands. It’s also important to be careful when removing facemasks, as the virus can survive on the outside where you could transfer it to your hands,” researchers wrote in the published report.