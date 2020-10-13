Two candidates in the running for Muscogee County Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the big local decisions News Leader 9 is following is the race to see who will be the next Sheriff of Muscogee County.
Mark LaJoye and Greg Countryman both said they’re saddened by the tragedy within the jail last month. In light of that event, if elected, LaJoye wants to have an independent agency come in and check out any slips in communication, whereas Countryman wants to focus on increasing staffing.
The race is on to see who will be the sheriff in Muscogee County. Will it be current Marshal Greg Countryman?
“I bring nearly 30 years of public safety experience," Countryman said.
LaJoye said, “[I bring] leadership skills and abilities, and management skills.”
Both have public service experience and a plan of action in place if they are to be elected. In light of a deadly attack inside the jail in September, both the Democratic and Republican candidate have a plan to try to keep inmates and staff safe.
“Improper classification is one of the things we need to talk about seriously," LaJoye said. “So, what I plan on doing is bringing in an independent agency. I think bringing in an independent agency to check behind our staff and make sure we don’t have the same hiccups we had before.”
“What we need to do is make sure we have adequate jail personnel that can actually man the different floors," Countryman said. “My job is to make the Muscogee County Jail a safe place to work and a safe place to be housed.”
Election day is exactly three weeks away. Here’s what the two want voters to know no matter how they choose to vote.
“I bring a level of experience, a level of executive knowledge. So, when I take office, I can hit the ground running versus there being a learning curve," Countryman said.
“Just don’t vote on a person you think might be good for the job. Educate yourself and make sure you’re an educated voter," LaJoye said.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.