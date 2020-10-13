Volunteers in Muscogee Co. aim to ease long wait in early voting lines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County voters standing in line Tuesday did not let Monday’s long lines deter them from early voting.
Some voters said they still had to wait in line for about an hour or two to vote.
“If you have a voice, you must vote," said Pastor Mark Lawrence of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Fortson.
Lawrence is helping Muscogee County voters stay hydrated by passing out water while they stand in line outside the City Service Center. He said he hopes to have more donations, like snacks, by October 25 when several other early voting locations open in Columbus.
“People are going to stand in line. Make the line, the wait as pleasant as possible. We want no tempers flying, and everybody, we want them to get along together and we want to pass out water. If that could be our footprint we put in this election. We want to do something to help," he said.
Other volunteers, including James Walker who formerly served with the military, also collected trash and offered folding chairs for voters to sit in while waiting in line.
“With all the people waiting in line, they show that they’re exercising their right to vote and no matter who they choose to vote for, I encourage everybody to come here, get in line, vote, and support the effort to vote," Walker said.
Lawrence said he’s one of the more than 1,300 voters in Muscogee County who voted on the first day of early voting.
“That made my heart real pleased because people want a change. Not will I come out here and campaign for anyone, but we need something different and I think the people are showing that their vote is their voice," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said they’re also working with the Urban League of Greater Columbus to give voters rides to the polls.
