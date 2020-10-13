Voters in Muscogee Co. share early voting experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although lines were not quite as long as they were Monday, plenty cast their ballot in Columbus Tuesday.
The Citizens Service Center is the only place for early voting in Muscogee County this week. News Leader 9 spoke with some voters to find out what their experience was like and why voting in-person is so important.
“We’ve been standing in line for over an hour and a half. It’s been hot and harrowing,” said Janice Butler.
“People like to complain about how things are, but if people don’t come out here and vote, things will never change,” Albert Williams said.
Here are volunteers a the Citizens Service Center all week long to make sure people have water ehile waiting to case their ballot. For more infmoration on where to early vote in Georgia, click here.
