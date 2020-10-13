Warm Few Days Ahead; Cooler for Friday & the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s for the next couple of days with an increase in clouds heading into Thursday. Another cold front - one that will significantly change our temperatures - will approach the area in the Thursday-Friday time-frame with a mention of a slight chance of showers late on Thursday. Friday, we will see cloudy skies early on, giving way to clearing skies and windy conditions during the afternoon and evening. Look for temperature changes with highs in the 70s and 80s on Friday with 60s and 70s on Saturday with a lot of sunshine. Lows on Saturday and Sunday mornings should be down in the 40s in most spots, and we’ll have to watch Saturday morning in our normally colder spots to see if anyone gets down in the 30s! Look for a lot of sunshine on Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 70s, and then we will see an increase in clouds and highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s into next week. There are some uncertainties when it comes to the timing of our next cool-down by next week, so we’ll watch it for you!