West Georgia Cancer Coalition partners with Piedmont to offer free breast cancer screenings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People without health insurance received free breast cancer screenings in Columbus Tuesday.
The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition partnered with Piedmont to offer the screening as part of its Paint the Town Pink Week.
They usually have these screenings monthly, but organizers said they wanted to specifically focus on them this month because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It is so important for women to know your body to get a screening. Screening saves lives and so if you are uninsured or underinsured and need assistance, then we’re here to help you,” said Cheryl Johnson, president and CEO of the West Georgia Cancer Coalition.
This year is the 11th year for Pain the Town Pink. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most events will take place virtually.
