Auburn University announces Fall 2020 commencement plants

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Students who graduated from Auburn University at any point in 2020 will now have the opportunity to cross the graduation stage.
Spring and Summer 2020 graduates will be able to join those graduating from the university in the Fall 2020 commencement ceremonies.
Typically, large ceremonies featuring multiple colleges and schools take place in the Auburn Arena. To help enforce social distancing, individual colleges and schools will hold their own smaller ceremonies in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The ceremonies will also be livestreamed for those who are not able to attend the ceremony in-person.
Graduates will be required to wear face masks. Guests will be required to adhere to state of Alabama guidelines regarding mask wearing at the time of commencement, whatever those may be. Groups of guests will also be asked to physically distance from others.
Commencement ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Each college and school has a designated time for their ceremony, which can be found here.
Spring and Summer graduates who wish to participate in the commencement ceremonies need to fill out a registration form here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.