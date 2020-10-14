New businesses open in downtown Eufaula amid pandemic

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials with Main Street Eufaula are weighing in on the impact of COVID-19 on downtown businesses.
According to Executive Director Ann Sparks, one business closed down due to the pandemic, but four new businesses have opened downtown.
Sparks said they can tell there’s more foot traffic and parking spaces occupied now, compared to previous months. She said despite the pandemic, there are several new projects underway in Eufaula, such as renovations to the Martin Theatre and a new hotel potentially coming downtown.
“We are fortunately a triple threat: the lake, the historics, and the downtown. We are very fortunate in that aspect. We feel the businesses are coming back gradually,” said Sparks.
Sparks said another new project is lights in all the trees downtown. She said this has been in the works for years. The lights are to increase visibility on the paths and also for aesthetic purposes.
