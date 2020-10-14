Cheese Grits, Cornbread and more: Tournament underway to name new Columbus baseball team

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Baseball is coming back to Columbus and the community has the chance to help settle on a name for the new team.
16 potential team names are being put into a tournament-style bracket for Columbus and the surrounding area to vote on.
Each round will run Monday through Friday. The current round of 16 runs through Friday, Oct. 16.
Potential names currently in the running include:
- Columbus South Stars
- Fountain City Flamingos
- Columbus Cheese Grits
- Columbus Scramble Dogs
- Columbus Cuckoos
- Chattahoochee Hogs
- Columbus Cannons
- Columbus Gatornados
- Columbus Comets
- Columbus Creek Lizards
- Columbus Cashews
- Columbus Cornbread
- Columbus Dragonflies
- Chattahoochee Valley Chili Dogs
- Columbus Honey Badgers
- Columbus Chat-A-Hoots
Click here to cast your votes to determine which eight team names will move forward to the next round.
