Coronavirus cases at Auburn University campus decline

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases at Auburn University’s campus has declined as flu season nears.
The university reports 16 COVID-19 cases during the week of October 11. It’s the lowest number of new cases in a single week.
There have been more than 1,300 reported COVID-19 cases since August 17, according to Auburn University officials. The decline in cases is attributed to the system of sentinel testing of asymptomatic students. The testing determines the prevalence of the virus on the campus.
