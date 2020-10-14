Enrichment Services Program hosts drive-thru enrollment in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program, Inc. (ESP) hosted a drive-thru open enrollment Wednesday in Columbus to accept applications for the Early Head Start and Head Start programs.
The programs offered by ESP provide high-quality early childhood education, health, nutrition, and family services that develop children’s functioning skills and prepares them for success in kindergarten and beyond.
“Today, we’re doing a drive-thru application intake and enrollment kickoff,” said Leona Watts-Barrow with ESP. “This is the first time we’ve done this here in Muscogee County. We wanted to give the community an opportunity to come in to do applications, you know drive through, get their applications completed by our family advocates who are out here so that they can get their children’s applications completed for the Head Start and Early Head start Programs.”
The event took place at the Community CARES Station on Veterans Parkway.
