Enrichment Services Program hosts drive-thru enrollment in Columbus

“Today, we’re doing a drive-thru application intake and enrollment kickoff,” said Leona Watts-Barrow with ESP. “This is the first time we’ve done this here in Muscogee County. We wanted to give the community an opportunity to come in to do applications, you know drive through, get their applications completed by our family advocates who are out here so that they can get their children’s applications completed for the Head Start and Early Head start Programs.”