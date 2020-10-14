Ga. voters 75 and older or with disability not required to wait in line to vote

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia law requires all polling sites to be fully accessible and equipped with poll workers who are trained to take care of the needs of all voters.
In Georgia, voters 75 and older, or those with a disability who show up to a polling site between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., will not be required to wait in line to vote.
These Georgia voters can talk to a sheriff’s deputy at the door and vote immediately at the next booth. In Alabama, voters who are disabled or over the age of 70 may move to the front of the line at a polling location upon notifying a poll worker.
