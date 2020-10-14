Heavy police presence at Columbus Government Center

By Alex Jones | October 14, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 3:01 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence at the Columbus Government Center.

Several police units are currently at the tower, which is located on 10th Ave. in Columbus. SWAT teams are also on the scene. The area surrounding the Columbus Government Center is currently blocked off.

There is no word at this time on the type of incident prompting the presence.

News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.

