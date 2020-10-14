UPDATE: Woman shot, killed in early morning homicide on Fern St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead after being shot along Fern St. in Columbus, prompting an early morning homicide investigation.
Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says the shooting that took place at Fern St. and Briarwood Ave. claimed the life of one woman.
The call reportedly came into place just after 6:00 a.m.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released.
There is no word at this time on if police have any suspects.
