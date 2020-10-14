Local man helps voting process by providing various goods to voters in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As residents across the Chattahoochee Valley continue to vote, several members in the community have been stepping up to make the voting process somewhat smoother.
One man went the extra mile Wednesday and gave out various items, such as bug spray, chairs, umbrellas, snacks, and water. Brian Cook explained why he wanted to provide people in line with these items.
“I just wanted to do this for the people that were out here. Everybody is going to be happy to receive a little bit of water or a snack or something,” said Cook.
Cook said there was no real push behind the effort. He just simply wanted to get out and do this for everyone else.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.