Marine relieved of command after sea-tank sinking that killed 9

The dead were identified in August as: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California; and Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas.