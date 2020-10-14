MCSD teachers take Columbus Day as furlough day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the budgetary cutbacks the Muscogee County School District is making as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are tiered furlough days.
Teachers took a furlough day on Columbus Day Monday, according to the district’s calendar.
The district is tiering the furlough days based on on how many days the employees work. For high school geometry teacher Kaitlyn Mullis, having to take furlough days is an additional stressor during the pandemic.
“This school year is a lot more stressful than normal since we’re teaching both versions and having to wear masks in the school building. It’s just a little bit different trying to teach,” said Mullis.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said they approved furlough days as a way to avoid laying off employees due to the pandemic’s impact on the budget. He said furlough days will result in about a 2.5 to 3.5 percent reduction in salary spread over 10 months.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.