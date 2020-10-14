Mid-Week Dip in Humidity Before Another Cold Front Arrives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hump Day off to a refreshingly cool start across the Valley as our first cold front of the week brings a pleasant shot of fall air to the Southeast again. Though you’ll want some sleeves on this morning, afternoon highs will warm up into the 80s again today and Thursday—fortunately though, it won’t be as muggy!
Ahead of our next front coming through on Friday, clouds will move back in tomorrow with only a 10% chance of a stray shower. Morning lows will bump back up into the 60s on Thursday and Friday prior to the cold front coming through but plunge down into the 40s by Saturday morning. Highs will fall to the 70s on Friday with some lingering clouds, and then the weekend forecast looks even better with afternoon temperatures only getting into the low to mid 70s at best. Couldn’t ask for better weather for an October weekend!
The forecast still looks dry overall for the long haul with rain chances still slim to none next week. Temperatures will trend warmer again too by next week with mornings mild in the 60s and afternoons back in the 80s.
