Mid-Week Dip in Humidity Before Another Cold Front Arrives

Ahead of our next front coming through on Friday, clouds will move back in tomorrow with only a 10% chance of a stray shower. Morning lows will bump back up into the 60s on Thursday and Friday prior to the cold front coming through but plunge down into the 40s by Saturday morning. Highs will fall to the 70s on Friday with some lingering clouds, and then the weekend forecast looks even better with afternoon temperatures only getting into the low to mid 70s at best. Couldn’t ask for better weather for an October weekend!