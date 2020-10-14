Mobile Food Pantry addressing community food insecurity on World Food Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday, Oct. 16 is World Food Day and several Columbus nonprofits and community organizations are partnering to battle food insecurity in our community.
Pastor Adrian Chester, one of the organizers of the Mobile Food Pantry, says the annual event coincides with the commemoration of the United Nations' establishment of the Food and Agriculture Organization, which also lines up with World Food Day.
These organizations will be handing out food to those in need on Friday at the Springer Opera House from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Attendees can get fresh fruits and vegetables, canned goods and any other food items Feeding the Valley brings from their food bank.
Rev. Chester says that anyone is welcome to come and receive items, as long as supplies last.
Volunteers will be wearing face masks and social distancing as much as possible throughout the event. Participants, who will remain in their cars, are being asked to do the same, just to be safe.
