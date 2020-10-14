One More Warm Day; Then Temperature Changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will deal with one more warm day on Thursday with highs climbing into the mid 80s and a mix of clouds and sun. There will be enough moisture around to where I will mention a slight chance of showers, though most spots will end up staying dry. Going into Friday, another cold front arrives with an increase in clouds during the day and clearing skies by Friday night. It will turn windy and noticeably cooler Friday night, and we anticipate the high school football games to remain dry. For the weekend, we will have picture-perfect fall weather with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Sunny skies are expected Saturday with mostly sunny skies on Sunday and lows in the 40s and 50s both mornings. Next week, we will see temperatures climbing back to around seasonal averages for late October. Clouds will be on the increase next week, but we are forecasting dry conditions.