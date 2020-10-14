Open Door Community house helping Columbus families fight poverty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An organization in Columbus is helping families fight poverty.
Open Door Community House is now interviewing for Circles in Columbus. It’s a free program for those who may be struggling or living paycheck to paycheck. The goal is to help families become more self-sufficient in the future.
“It’s a program for people who are ready to make a statement in their own lives and they’re ready to take control in their lives,” said coordinator Barbara Moushon. “And it has nothing to do with how they got to the situation they’re in. We don’t care how you got to the situation. If you’re not comfortable, you’re not comfortable and we’re here to help give the tools.”
During the program, participants will learn about budgeting, time management, and personal community resources.
For more in formation about Circle in Columbus, call 706-323-5518.
