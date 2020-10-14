Sumter Co. Sheriff Pete Smith dies

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Pete Smith, Sumter County sheriff, has died.
Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the loss of a “good man, a dear friend and dedicated public servant to his community.”
The Sumter County Fire and Rescue also offered its condolences about the sheriff’s passing.
Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) released the following statement regarding the passing of Sheriff Smith:
“I am deeply saddened to hear that Sheriff Pete Smith passed away. He was a truly dedicated and passionate sheriff for Sumter County who will be missed. I will keep his family and the people of Sumter County in my prayers as we mourn this great man and public servant.”
Pete Smith was elected in 2004, and served four terms as sheriff. He did not run for re-election this year.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
