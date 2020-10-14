Suspect arrested in LaGrange on drug, obstruction, and escape charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is facing multiple charges after fleeing Troup County deputies Wednesday.
Emanuel Boyd, 21 of LaGrange, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Two counts of sale of methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a Schedule IV narcotic with intent to distribute
- Obstruction of an officer
- Escape
According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were executing a search warrant at a room at Motel 6 on LaFayette Parkway. During the execution, Boyd was detained in handcuffs and escorted to a patrol vehicle.
While deputies were attempting to place Boyd in the vehicle, be broke free and fled on foot with deputies in pursuit. The deputies caught up with Boyd in a ditch alongside Patillo Road and attempted to get him under control.
The sheriff’s office said another deputy who was responding to assist in an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle applied his brakes to stop, but the vehicle slid in wet grass and struck Boyd and two deputies. One of the deputies and Boyd were transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.
Boyd was then transported to the Troup County Jail.
The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the investigation of the accident.
