Alabama ministry hosting No More Shacks event in Auburn to raise poverty awareness

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama ministry is hosting its 13th annual No More Shacks event in Auburn.
No More Shacks is running Thursday through October 20. During the event, Executive Director Lisa Pierce will live in a shack for the duration of the event to replicate substandard housing, and raise money and awareness for those who live in poverty.
The goal this year is to raise $145,000, which will go directly to people in need.
“Our ministry is dedicated to serving the poor in such a way to come along to volunteer to do home repairs,” said Pierce. “And we partner with volunteers and match them up with families to help them with their homes.”
No More Shacks is held outside of the Auburn University Wesley Foundation on South Gay Street.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.