Another Cold Front Headed Our Way for the Weekend

Weather looks perfect for Friday night football with the nice shot of fall air settling in behind the cold front. Mornings will run cool again and crisp over the weekend in the 40s for many of us with dry sunshine and highs topping out in the 70s. The humidity will also be briefly kicked to the curb behind this next front but will gradually rise again next week as more moisture sneaks back into the Southeast. For now, rain chances still look low next week, but expect some more cloud around at times. Temperatures will also rise back into the 80s during the afternoons next week with mornings milder than average in the 60s.