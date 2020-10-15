Beautiful Fall Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday will feature a cold front that will change up our weather in a big way for a few days - look for highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s early in the afternoon, and then a big temperature drop heading into Friday night. This will mean cool weather for a lot of those high school football games Friday night. While we will see an increase in clouds early on during the day, clouds will quickly move out Friday evening and Friday night. I don’t expect much in the way of rain with this front. The weekend looks beautiful - lows in the 40s early Saturday morning and 40s and 50s early Sunday morning. Look for highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Next week, highs will be back in the lower 80s with an increase in clouds in our forecast, but I think things will remain dry through Thursday. Our next chances for rain may move in by next Friday and Saturday, but we’ll continue to fine-tune things as we get a little closer!