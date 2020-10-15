Bridgeway Diagnostics unveils new technology to detect breast cancer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local doctor’s office unveiled its new technology to help detect breast cancer at a faster and better rate.
Bridgeway Diagnostics in Auburn, Phenix City, and now Columbus is now using Profound AI, the first and only FDA cleared 3D tomosynthesis software using artificial intelligence.
The new technology serves as a high-performance, deep-learning, workflow solution that offers critical benefits to radiologists and patients. It’s a testimony of how far mammograms have come over recent years.
“It means finding more cancers and finding those cancers at a way earlier stage years before you would find them on conventional mammography on this new technology,” said Jason Hoover, radiologist MD.
During the remainder of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bridgeway Diagnostics is providing mammograms for patients for $49, including 3D mammograms.
