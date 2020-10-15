Columbus Convention & Trade Center opening as early voting location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Elections Office is preparing to open a second early voting location Friday morning.
A $212,000 grant from the Arnold Schwarzenegger Institute will allow the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to open its doors to voters who don’t want to stand outside in line to vote.
Elections and Registration Director Nancy Boren said with the unprecedented amount of early voters this year, having another location opening so soon will be extremely impactful.
“It’s going to have a great impact, I hope,” said Boren. “We have 60 voting machines here. We have covered waiting, plenty of parking, we are also going to stand up two additional sites early. That will be the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center and also the Columbus Health Department on Monday.”
Voters will be able to cast their votes at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center beginning Friday at 7 a.m. For early voting, voters can visit any polling site and on election day, voters will have to go to their precinct.
