Columbus Museum opens new exhibit geared toward voting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A recently opened exhibit at the Columbus Museum is encouraging people to vote.
“Of, By, and For the People: Civic Engagement and You” spotlights the history of politics and campaigning in the Chattahoochee Valley while focusing on the history of voting.
Organizer Rebecca Bush said the exhibition is geared to inspire everyone to do their part.
“We’re really pleased with this exhibit,” said Bush. “We hope that our community responds to it and finds something to connect to here. It’s really not about the specific political figures or names that you see here, or even specific ideologies. It’s really about learning about the democratic process and how to be involved in your community and be an actively engaged citizen.”
The exhibition will be open until September 25, 2021.
