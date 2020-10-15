Goodwill hosts job fair in Columbus centered on diversity and inclusion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill hosted an outdoor career and resource fair Thursday in Columbus that was centered on diversity and inclusion.
The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill community campus on Cross Country Drive.
Organizers said there were more than 450 jobs available.
“People are coming out all over to come in and to apply, and of course our corporation, Pepsi, and so many other awesome corporations are here. It’s a great thing,” said Shanesia Johnson with Expert Cleaning Concepts.
Social distancing was required throughout the event.
