Springer Opera House in Columbus begins hosting shows outdoors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House is hosting shows again after coronavirus cases prevented them from continuing earlier this year.
Evil Dead: The Musical began Thursday night as the first outdoor show in Springer history.
Marked circles and signs on the ground indicate social distance to keep people safe. Staff members are taking temperatures before people get into their seating area. Staff member Allie Kent said quite a few of the shows are already selling out.
“It’s a very small capacity for these shows,” Kent said. “We wish we could hold more folks in there, but right now it’s just what we can do safely.”
Staff members said they may be able to host indoor shows starting in November.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.