Winn Dixie, other grocery stores to close Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winn Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and other grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
All BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn Dixie grocery stores will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, according to Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.
“We put our associates and customers at the heart of everything we do, and we remain steadfast during this time of uncertainty to lessen the impact it continues to have on our associates, customers, community members and their loved ones,” said Hucker. “You have worked together to tirelessly serve our customers and, in turn, your loved ones have made sacrifices as you have supported our communities.”
The stores being closed will provide all local Winn Dixie associates with a day of rest with their families in appreciation for their dedicated service on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
