Alabama completes 2020 census with 99.9% household response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 census is officially over, and Gov. Kay Ivey’s office reports that Alabama’s response rate was on par with 48 other U.S. states.
Ivey, alongside the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Alabama Counts!, says the state finished with an overall household response rate of 99.9%. Of this total, 63.5% were self-responding Alabamians. Ivey’s office says this is an improvement from the 62.5% self-response rate recorded in 2010.
Forty-seven counties across exceeded their 2010 self-response rate.
Self-reporting was done by internet, phone or mail. Door-to-door census takers gathered responses from households that did not self-report.
The response rate will help determine federal representation, community funding and ongoing economic development opportunities for the state.
“Over the past several months, Alabamians have come together during these challenging times to complete their 2020 Census, heeding our messages about how vital this count would be to shaping the future of our state,” Ivey said. “We’re hopeful that the spirit of our citizens in this effort will translate into good news for Alabama down the road.”
The response rate includes only the percentage of households accounted for, not the number of people living in those households. State officials say the U.S. Census Bureau will release the total statewide population figures in the coming months. It is currently scheduled for Dec. 31.
These figures will determine congressional reapportionment.
“Though this year has been challenging for everyone, Alabama Counts! is tremendously pleased that we fulfilled our goal of maximum participation among Alabama households in the 2020 Census,” said Kenneth Boswell, chairman of Alabama Counts! and director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. “Alabama Counts! was a group effort of hundreds of people from organizations, governments and businesses throughout the state, and we thank them as well as the census workers for being key to the state reaching such a high participation level.”
Alabama counties reflecting the highest self-response rates were Shelby County at 77.8%, Madison County at 76.0% and Autauga County at 71.7%.
Macon County, which earned the title of Alabama Census Bowl Champion in September and $65,000 for its public-school system, finished at 52.5% for self-response.
Click here for more information on 2020 census statewide efforts or to see a complete map of county response rates.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.