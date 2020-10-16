‘Armed and dangerous’ terroristic threats suspect wanted by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and wanted on multiple charges.
26-year-old Terrion Hammonds was reportedly involved in an incident that led to him being wanted on charges of terroristic threats and multiple traffic charges.
Police say that anyone who has contact with Hammonds should use extreme caution.
He is reportedly known to often be in the area of Ruben St. and Enoch Dr.
Hammonds is 5′7″ and approximately 168 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4296.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.