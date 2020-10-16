Columbus mask mandate may end soon if COVID-19 cases continue to decline

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus said the city’s mask mandate may come to and end if coronavirus trends continue in the right direction.
The most recent data publicized by the mayor’s office shows the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period is now below 100. It’s the mark Mayor Skip Henderson said he wants to hit before eliminating the mask ordinance.
“Where we stand with that, it’s been below 100 now for about five days and it’s a two-week rolling average,” said Henderson. “So we’ll monitor for two weeks. If it stays below, what we’ll probably do is keep the ordinance in place, but suspend enforcement. That way, if we do see an uptick, spike, above 100, then we’d simply need to publicize we’ll be reinitiating the enforcement piece.”
Henderson said if the numbers stay below 100 at the end of the week, the city can expect an announcement suspending the enforcement of the city’s mask mandate.
