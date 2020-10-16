Columbus organizations partner with BBB for shredding event to dispose papers with personal information

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While cybersecurity plays a major role in protecting personal information from being exposed online and on social media, properly disposing documents with the same information is just as important.
Columbus organizations are teaming up with the Better Business Bureau Saturday morning for a shredding event to help people properly dispose papers with their personal information on them, such as old tax returns, old checkbooks, and credit card offers.
The event takes place at Columbus Technical College from from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“We don’t want their information to get in the wrong hands,” said Michele Mason wit h the Better Business Bureau. “We find that you know just sometimes one piece of little information about you can be used to take your identity because they can be combined with other pieces they can get from you or other people.”
The shredding event is a drive-thru event and people can only bring four boxes or bags of items to be shredded.
