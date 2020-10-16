CPD and Columbus Against Drugs host 15th annual Fallen Officer’s Memorial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Against Drugs hosted their 15th annual Fallen Officer’s Memorial Thursday.
The department honored officers who passed way in the line of duty, one officer in particular, Patrolman Paul Osborne.
Osborne died doing a kind act while on duty in 1994. Prayers, music, and a candlelight ceremony were held for the honored victims.
“Because of the officers and the families of the officers so that they know that we are trying to remember them, remember the officers, remember the family and they’ll never be forgotten,” said Cpl. Paul Moody. “And we appreciate everyone’s support and prayers and we thank you very much.”
Several members of law enforcement, the fire department, and other local city officials attended the memorial to show their respect.
