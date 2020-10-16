FBI searching for Talbot County bank robber

WOODLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they believed to have robbed two Georgia banks.
The FBI says that on Sept. 18, the suspect robbed the First Bank of Pike in Concord, Ga. in Pike County The same man then reportedly robbed the Talbot State Bank in Woodland, Ga. in Talbot County on Oct. 9.
In both robberies, the suspect, who is described as being 5′7″ and 180 pounds with a black beard, entered the bank and handed the employee a threatening note.
In the Pike County robbery, the suspect wore a red Nike ball cap, face mask, blue jogging type shirt with a long-sleeve gray shirt underneath, gloves and red and white sneakers.
In the Talbot County robbery, the suspect wore a bright orange shirt and ball cap, white pull-on sleeves with thumb holes, white sneakers, dark pants and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact the FBI at 770-216-3000.
