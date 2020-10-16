Feeling Like The Season; Fall Is Back!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What a treat in store for Friday Night Football, with temps falling rapidly to autumn like levels! A cold front has made its way through the Valley this afternoon, allowing for temps to drop quickly through the 60s in most places. Sweater weather tonight with many of you dropping into the 40s, can’t rule out upper 30s in the normally colder locations to the north. However, no frost concerns this time around just yet. Our weekend looks to kickoff on a fantastic note, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday, with deep blue skies and sunshine. Sunday a few extra clouds will be out there, but both days featuring low humidify and conformable temps in the low and middle 70s on Sunday. Next week looks a but more unsettled as the humidity returns and rain chances go up late week, with temps in the low 80s for highs. Tropics wise, an area with a medium chance of development is being watched in the central Atlantic. Stay with WTVM!