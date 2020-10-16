Hearing pushed back for suspect in Columbus shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The hearing for a suspect in a Columbus shooting death has been pushed back.
Joshua Irby, 27, is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Sewell. Sewell was found suffering from a gunshot wound July 11, 2020 at a residence in the 4100 block of 16th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The original Recorder’s Court hearing was scheduled for Friday, but was put on hold because Irby is waiting for an attorney.
Irby was arrested October 6 in Columbus by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
