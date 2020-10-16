MCSD data shows 5 student COVID-19 cases; 2 employee cases in weekly report

By Olivia Gunn | October 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 11:16 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday, October 16.

For the week of October 12 through October 16, the report shows five in-person student COVID-19 cases and two school-based employee cases.

The student cases are out of 16,622 in-person students and the employee cases are out of 3,590 school-based employees. There are 140 students and 19 school-based employees in self quarantine.

View detailed data on the active cases below:

Total enrolled students -31,333

Total in-person students -16,622

In-person student positive cases -5

In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases -140

Total employees - 5,175

Total school-based employees - 3,590

School-based employee positive cases - 2

School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases -19

