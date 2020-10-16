Organizations partner for mobile food pantry in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup partnered with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, the Springer Opera House, and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance to bring a mobile food pantry to the Chattahoochee Valley.
The event was held Friday at the Springer Opera House in Columbus. Attendees were instructed to drive up to the front of the building while remaining in their vehicles. Food was then placed in their trunks.
“Today is World Food Day and so Amerigroup had the pleasure of partnering with Feeding The Valley, IMA, and the Springer Opera House. We wanted to do a mobile food pantry. We know that with the pandemic, a lot has changed for the community. And so, we wanted to meet the needs of the community, give out fresh fruits and vegetables, and of course keep everyone safe at the same time with social distancing,” said Lauren Chambers with Amerigroup.
The event was a first come, first serve event until all food was gone.
