Organizations partner for mobile food pantry in Columbus

“Today is World Food Day and so Amerigroup had the pleasure of partnering with Feeding The Valley, IMA, and the Springer Opera House. We wanted to do a mobile food pantry. We know that with the pandemic, a lot has changed for the community. And so, we wanted to meet the needs of the community, give out fresh fruits and vegetables, and of course keep everyone safe at the same time with social distancing,” said Lauren Chambers with Amerigroup.