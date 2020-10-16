Pleasant Fall Weather Returns for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the weekend almost upon us, another cold front will make its way across the Valley today setting us up for some gorgeous fall weather! Some clouds will move in behind the front later this morning, though any rain will likely fade away beforehand. So, expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon before the drier air settles in overnight and ushers in crystal clear conditions for Saturday. This afternoon will also turn breezy and temperatures will fall as the front moves through with highs at best this afternoon only in the low 70s and upper 60s. Saturday morning will be chilly in the 40s with temperatures only rebounding to near 70 during the afternoon under plenty of dry, fall sunshine.